Stunning, High-Res Photos Of Apple's New iPhone Operating System iOS 7

Apple unveiled iOS 7 today — a new mobile operating system for iPhones, iPads, and iPods.
Here’s the short, short version: a new look, flat design, easier navigation, iTunes Radio, smarter apps, and improved Siri.
We’ve collected a bunch of images of the new OS, so you can check out every aspect.
iTunes Radio is built into the new Music app. You can stream songs from your favourite artists for free.
The messages app has also been redesigned. Apple made Messages even more minimal than it was before.
Here's what the inside of a folder looks like. You can have multiple pages of apps inside folders now.
If you lose your phone you can deactivate it and it cannot be used again until you enter your Apple account information.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.