Here Are Some Of The Big Changes Coming To Your iPhone And iPad Software

Jony Ive.

Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac has a giant report this morning that highlights several key design changes coming to iOS 7, Apple’s next version of its operating system for iPhones and iPads.



Gurman’s sources confirm recent reports that iOS will have a “flatter” look to it and tweak the way several key apps like Calendar, Notes, and Game centre look.

Jony Ive, Apple’s lead hardware designer, has been in charge of software design since Apple’s former iOS boss Scott Forstall left the company last fall. All these new cosmetic changes in the software come from him.

Apple will show off the new version of iOS at its big developers conference on June 10, but it likely won’t be available to the public until this fall.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we’ve learned about iOS 7:

The lock screen will look a bit different. It won’t have the shiny, glossy look to it anymore and the passcode buttons will be round and black with white numbers. Notifications in the lock screen could have additional gesture controls.

The drop-down Notifications centre will have a solid black background with white text.

There’s a chance Apple will add more widgets to the Notifications centre for live updates from other apps. It may also add a control panel for basic functions like WiFi and Bluetooth.

App icons will have a flatter look to them, but still maintain their rounded corners.

The background wallpaper will support panoramic photos and will move as with you as you swipe through your screens of apps.

Major apps like Calendar, Notes, Game centre, Weather, and more will have a new design. Ive has cleared iOS of all skeuomorphic design elements, meaning apps will no longer mimic real-life objects. For example, Notes won’t look like a yellow notepad and Game centre is losing the green felt gaming table look.

Photos will integrate with Yahoo’s Flickr, so all your photos can be backed up online. Flickr recently announced users get 1 TB of free storage, so you won’t have to worry about running out of space.

Get even more details on iOS 7 from 9to5Mac >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.