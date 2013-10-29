Apple's IOS 7 Calendar App Has A Daylight Savings Time Bug

The line in Apple’s new calendar app for iOS 7 that denotes the current time is off by an hour,

reports Apple Insider.

If it’s 2 PM, the app indicates the time as 3 PM — a error of daylight savings time management.

The phone will correctly display the right time on the clock and in other apps, and it will continue to properly manage alarms and calendar events.

The calendar app just seems puzzled by daylight savings time, and it’s not the first time.

