Your IPhone Is Going To Look Completely Different In A Few Days

In addition to new iPhones, Apple is launching a brand new version of its mobile operating system this month.

The new version is called iOS 7, and it will be available for iPhones and iPads. If you already have an iPhone or iPad, you’ll be able to download and install iOS 7 for free.

So what’s new?

In iOS 7, Apple has completely redesigned all its apps like Mail, Messages, Stocks, and Weather. The menus and other settings look different too. In short, your iPhone software is going to look completely different in a few days.

Want to see what’s changing? Take a full tour of iOS 7 in the gallery below.

