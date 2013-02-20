Apple Releases iPhone Update That Fixes Your Email And Battery Life

Photo: Business Insider, William Wei

Apple has released an update today to fix a problem with how iOS handles email.Previously, if the phone was checking email on an Exchange server, it significantly ramped up data usage and this had a marked effect on battery life.



It’s a cinch to grab the update. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and tap on Install Now.

