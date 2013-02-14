There's Another Bug In Apple's Latest iPhone Software Update

Apple has had a few problems with its latest iPhone and iPad software update.



Released just last month, iOS 6.1 was meant to be a relatively significant update bringing enhanced Siri capabilities, LTE support to more countries, and more iTunes Match features.

But it seems as if the update is doing more harm than good.

The Verge reports that a new bug, “lets anyone bypass your iPhone password lock and access your phone app, view or modify contacts, check your voicemail, and look through your photos (by attempting to add a photo to a contact).”

Besides allowing anyone access to your phone, Apple’s latest software update also drains your battery much faster than usual, and Microsoft recommended users not upgrade because of an Exchange bug, which causes iPhones to continuously loop when syncing a recurring calendar meeting invitation to Microsoft Exchange.

Apple has not issued a statement on this latest bug but here is a video of it in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

