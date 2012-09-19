Apple's New iPhone Software, iOS 6, Is Reportedly Out At 1 PM East Coast Time

Kevin Smith
tim cook

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple’s newest iPhone software is reportedly coming out this afternoon.Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune picked up a timetable posted to Twitter that says iOS 6 is coming out today at 1 p.m. East Coast time, 10 a.m. West Coast time.

iOS 6 brings over 200 new features to your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Highlights of iOS 6 include Apple’s new custom Maps app and an improved Siri.

It is out now and here is what it looks like: 

