Here's What's Coming In iOS 5 – The SAIcast Discuss

It has been reported that Google is paying upwards of $100 million to get around 20 celebrities to join YouTube and create original content for the video sharing site. Can celebrities bring in more revenue to YouTube?

The SAIcast discuss celebrities on YouTube, what features should be included in Apple’s upcoming iOS 5, and Dan Frommer explains why no one should buy an Android tablet.

“The software is worse. The hardware is worse. The pricing is worse. The apps are worse. Everything is worse.”

