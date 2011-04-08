NUTS: Your iPhone Might Randomly Send One Of Your Private Photos To The Person You're Calling

After reports of more bugs with iOS 4.3.1, BGR says Apple is already hard at work on an update to address the issues.



In addition to poor battery life, there have been reports of Facetime glitches where random photos from the iPhone’s photo gallery are transmitted to the caller on the other end.

The FaceTime glitch was first reported by an iPhone 4 user in Apple’s discussion forums, and several others have said they experienced the same thing.

Here’s what the first person to report the issue, Kara0786, said:

My boyfriend and I have both recently experienced this problem several times – when one of us is calling the other via FaceTime, an old picture freezes on our screen, while the person receiving the call only sees a black screen. It’s kind of creepy, because it brought up photos of both of us at work, where I have used FaceTime a few times but he never has.

Another user in the same forum, nasetron, said restoring his phone didn’t fix the problem:

I’m having the exact same problem. Very creepy for my phone to be taking pictures of me when I haven’t told it to. I’ve talked with Apple support about this, and they had me restore my iPhone and set it up as a new device… so instead of reloading everything from a backup, I manually reinstalled all my apps and settings.

The problem didn’t go away after that, so they actually had me return it to an Apple store and swap it out for a new one. This also didn’t help. In my mind, I think these facts narrow the issue down to either the firmware (I’m on 4.3, haven’t yet updated to 4.3.1) or some app I have installed.

BGR’s source says the update should be ready within two weeks.

Don’t Miss: Here’s Everything New In iOS 4.3

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.