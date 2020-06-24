Apple is fixing one of AirPods' biggest annoyances in its next major software update

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

AirPods will soon be able to automatically switch between connected devices when Apple’s new software launches in the fall.

Currently, you must navigate to a device’s Bluetooth menu to switch your AirPods to anther Apple device.

It’s one of the many features Apple announced during its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

AirPods owners will have something to be excited about when Apple launches its next major software updates in the fall.

Apple is finally making it easier to switch between devices while wearing AirPods, meaning you won’t have to manually connect the wireless headphones when you want to switch from your iPhone to your Mac or iPad.

Apple made the announcement during its Worldwide Developers Conference presentation on Monday.

Currently, you must navigate to the Bluetooth settings on the device that you’d like to switch to while wearing AirPods to jump between supported devices. That means if you’re watching Netflix on your iPad but want to switch to your iPhone to take a call or listen to music, you’d have to choose your AirPods from the iPhone’s Bluetooth settings.

But when Apple’s new software updates for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad launch this fall, you’ll be able to switch between devices automatically so long as they’re all associated with the same iCloud account.

This feature will only work for the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, not the original AirPods that debuted in 2016. Other Apple headphones like Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro. will also be getting the new automatic switching capability.

Apple has made improvements in the past when it comes to how quickly AirPods are able to connect to devices. It’s one of the few differences between the second-generation AirPods that Apple released last April, for example, and the original model. In addition to supporting hands-free Siri access, those newer AirPods were able to connect to devices more quickly than their predecessor, which I noticed when I reviewed them around their launch.

Still, having headphones that can switch automatically between your paired devices as you’re using them seems like the experience we’ve always wanted and expected from AirPods.

It’s one of several new features Apple announced for AirPods during WWDC, along with battery notifications that alert you if your headphones need to be charged and spatial audio for the AirPods Pro. Apple claims that spatial audio will create a more cinematic experience when listening through AirPods by applying directional audio filters and tweaking the frequencies that each ear receives. It also leverages the AirPods’ gyroscope and accelerometer to help track the motion of your head.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.