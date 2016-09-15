If you're holding off on downloading iOS 10, you're not alone

Apple has released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 10. And now that there’s no risk of it breaking your phone, there’s isn’t much reason to not upgrade. Aside from the many nifty ways it makes your iPhone more useful, it’s also a good idea to keep your phone up to date with the latest security measures.

Yet, if history is any indication, a big chunk of iOS users will wait a few weeks before hitting that update button. As this chart from Statista shows, Apple has gotten anywhere from 42% to 67% of iOS users to adopt its last three updates within 15 days of their respective releases.

That’s still lightyears ahead of what Android is capable of, but whether it’s due to wariness over potential bugs or general lethargy, plenty of people aren’t terribly concerned with keeping their iPhones up to date.

