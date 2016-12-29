Here's how to fix the most annoying change in iOS 10

The latest iteration of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 10, is officially here.
Among the many little tweaks it brings your iPhone and iPad is a total overhaul of how you actually unlock your device. The classic “slide to unlock” gesture is gone; in its place are lock screen widgets, and a new two-step unlocking process.
If your iDevice has one of Apple’s “TouchID” fingerprint scanners, you’re now prompted to rest your finger there, then physically press the home button to get to your home screen. If you have an older, non-TouchID device, you have to press the home button, then enter a passcode (provided you’ve set one in the first place).
Apple’s reasoning for the change is fair — lots of people find TouchID to be overly sensitive, and it helps make those new widgets more effective.
For many people, though, it’s just going to make things feel slower. Thankfully, if you have a TouchID device, Apple gives you the option to go back to the old way. Here’s how to find it.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.