Here's how to fix the most annoying change in iOS 10

The latest iteration of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 10, is officially here.

Among the many little tweaks it brings your iPhone and iPad is a total overhaul of how you actually unlock your device. The classic “slide to unlock” gesture is gone; in its place are lock screen widgets, and a new two-step unlocking process.

If your iDevice has one of Apple’s “TouchID” fingerprint scanners, you’re now prompted to rest your finger there, then physically press the home button to get to your home screen. If you have an older, non-TouchID device, you have to press the home button, then enter a passcode (provided you’ve set one in the first place).

Apple’s reasoning for the change is fair — lots of people find TouchID to be overly sensitive, and it helps make those new widgets more effective.

For many people, though, it’s just going to make things feel slower. Thankfully, if you have a TouchID device, Apple gives you the option to go back to the old way. Here’s how to find it.

First, go to your Settings menu. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Then click on the 'General' tab. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Then tap the 'Accessibility' option. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Scroll down to find the new 'Home Button' tab. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Simply activate the 'Rest Finger to Open' toggle... Business Insider/Jeff Dunn And you're good to go. The new little padlock icon will still appear on the lock screen, but otherwise, you can use TouchID just as you would with iOS 9. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.