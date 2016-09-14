How to download iOS 10, Apple's huge new iPhone update

Apple’s new software update for iPhones and iPads is finally here.

The update, iOS 10, is currently available in your iOS device’s settings menu.

Apple announced the update in June, and beta testers have been putting it through its paces since then.

It’s a pretty big update: Your homescreen will look different, iMessage and Apple Music have been redesigned, and there’s a lot of little tweaks included as well. Also, that trusty “slide to unlock” gesture is gone.

There’s a ton to explore in iOS 10, but you’ll need to download it first. To update to iOS 10, follow these steps:

Back up your iPhone. The easiest way to do that is in Settings >iCloud > Backup> Backup Now . You can also plug your iPhone into your computer and boot up iTunes if your iCloud account doesn’t have enough storage space.

The easiest way to do that is in . You can also plug your iPhone into your computer and boot up iTunes if your iCloud account doesn’t have enough storage space. Download the update. You can find the update in General > Software Update . Tap on Download and Install , plug in your passcode, agree to the terms and conditions, and your update should start downloading.

You can find the update in . Tap on , plug in your passcode, agree to the terms and conditions, and your update should start downloading. Don’t panic. Whenever Apple releases a new software update, its servers can get overloaded by millions of people trying to download it at the same time. And sometimes there are bugs in the new OS that get discovered as soon as people start updating. If you don’t need iOS 10 this second, you can ask it to update at night while you’re asleep, if your phone is plugged in.

