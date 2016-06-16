Apple is changing the way you unlock your iPhone in iOS 10

When you update to iOS 10 this fall, you’ll quickly realise that the iPhone’s iconic “Slide to unlock” gesture is gone.

To get past the iPhone’s lock screen, Apple has added two new swipe gestures: swiping right from the lockscreen will take you to the iPhone’s camera, and swiping left goes to a list of customisable widgets, which are essentially mini versions of your favourite apps.

“Slide to unlock” itself has been replaced with “Press home to open.” So you can press the home button to enter your passcode. If you have an iPhone with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, unlocking your device works the same way.

Here’s a video from MacRumors that shows off all of the changes coming to the iOS 10 lockscreen in more detail:

