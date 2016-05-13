Apple is investing $1 billion in Uber's biggest rival in China

Apple has invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing, Uber’s biggest car-hailing competition in the crucial China market, the companies announced on Thursday evening.

Didi Chuxing controls around 90% of the Chinese market for car-hailing services.

Didi Chuxing was attempting to raise funding at a valuation of $25 billion USD, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.

It has partnered up with services like Lyft, Uber’s biggest domestic rival, to form a global “Anti-Uber Alliance.”

With this round, Apple joins the ranks of Didi Chuxing (formerly Didi Kuaidi), investors, including Tencent and Alibaba, trying to stem off Uber’s rapid global growth.

Uber has taken the threat of Didi

Chuxing seriously. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has committed to losing $1 billion a year in China if that’s what it takes to compete.

For Apple’s part, this might hint at the Cupertino-based companies long-rumoured plans to get into the automotive business: Uber is investing heavily in self-driving car technology, and this investment might be a way for Apple to head it off at the pass.

NOW WATCH: Uber is making customers pay for having drivers wait



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.