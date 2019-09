Steve Jobs “appears on track” to return from medical leave as Apple’s (AAPL) full-time CEO this month, the WSJ reported last night.

That didn’t do much to excite Wall Street today: Shares rose just 0.6% to close at $144.67.

Monday could be more exciting: That’s when Apple is expected to announce its next iPhone.

