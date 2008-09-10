Apple Investors Sell On iPod News: Stock Down 4.5%

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPod nano and iPod touch look great, and should help Apple continue to dominate the MP3 player market this holiday season.



But as we’ve seen during Apple media events in the past, Apple investors sold on the news: Apple shares, which opened this morning at $156.86 — and spiked up to $159.64 just after Steve Jobs took the stage at 1 p.m. — dropped as low as $151.80 during Jobs’ keynote — a 4.9% drop in about 50 minutes.

Shares recovered, but are now plunging to their lowest point since mid-April. AAPL was trading around $150.70 at 3:06 p.m. — a 4.6% decline from Monday’s close.

