Apple Investors See Monster Lines For The iPad Around The World, And Knock The Stock Down 1%

Photo: iPhone SIG

Demand for the iPad is better than anticipated says Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray this morning.The line in Manhattan at Apple’s flagship store was 750 deep at 8 AM, says Munster. He was expecting a weaker line since Apple had pre-orders available for the new iPad. (Last year, with no pre-orders, Apple had 1,190 people in line.)



He thinks Apple announces 1 million sold at launch on Monday. And he’s calling for Apple to control the tablet market until 2015.

Investors don’t seem to care about all of that today. The stock is down 1% this morning to $580.

