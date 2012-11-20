Apple Investors Are Still Wusses

After a meteoric rise, Apple’s stock is falling back to earth.



At market close Friday, Apple’s share price had slipped to a little over $527. This after tumbling to $505.75 Thursday — some 28 per cent off its September high of $705. That decline has shaved about $170 billion off the company’s market capitalisation, which was headed toward $660 billion just two months ago.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.