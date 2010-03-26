Apple Investor: Android Nibbling Away At iPhone's Lead

The Apple Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Stock Unstoppable, Hits Another All-Time High

Yesterday AAPL shares hit another all-time high, closing the day at $229.37 (17x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 18x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow). Not that the stock needs any, but upcoming catalysts include analyst previews of the March quarter (likely raising earnings estimates); March NPD data on Mac unit sales; continued commentary on iPad sales and trends; and the launch of the next generation iPhone this summer.

The Wall Street Journal iPad App Will Cost Too Much

The Wall Street Journal said its iPad edition will cost $17.99 per month which is about 2x more than a subscription to the regular online version. Henry Blodget at Business Insider believes some folks will pony up for the special iPad version, but expects the number to be lower than most think. Why pay more when the iPad already has a browser that will let you blow up the regular online version as big as you want? Apple loses out as well since it stands to earn 30% of the potential revenue on app sales.

Apple Charging Kindle-Like Prices For eBooks, Let The War Begin!

Jeff Bezos has finally met his match! Through leaked iBookstore images, it seems that a majority of eBooks are being sold for $9.99. Jay Yarrow at Business Insider says that price point is a bit of a stunner. Apple had been hinting at charging higher prices than rival Amazon who charges $9.99 for bestsellers (aggravating publishers). But with similar pricing, Apple is likely to have more competitive power. Unless you already have a Kindle, why buy from Amazon when you can buy from Apple for your Apple device?



Android Nibbling Away At iPhone’s Lead Says Leading Mobile Ad Network

AdMob (a Google-owned company) released its February monthly mobile metrics report which indicated that the iPhone’s OS share declined slightly versus January while Android increased 2%. Despite the slight monthly loss of share, total iPhone OS share is up to nearly 50% versus 33% last year and still much higher than Android’s 24% share. Additionally, AdMob asked smartphone users about the pending iPad launch and 11% are interested in purchasing the new device.

Apple’s Board Loses “Independent Voice” But Potential For New One

The death of one of Apple’s most outspoken board members, Jerome York, has “left the company with fewer independent voices.” The company has come under fire that the board is too close to Steve Jobs (many are his close friends and were hand picked members). While critics say the board has a long way to go to achieve independence, this open slot could be an opportunity to add another outsider to the board with the ability to challenge the strong-minded Jobs.

