Apple Investor: Take That Amazon! Apple Adds Two New Publishers To Its iBookstore

AAPL Resisting A Key Breakdown Line

(inthemoneystocks.com)

AAPL shares closed Monday’s session up at $224.75 (16.9x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 17.6x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow), testing a key breakdown line. Upcoming catalysts include analyst reports previewing the March quarter earnings release (likely the third week in April); March NPD data on Mac unit sales; continued commentary on iPad sales and trends; and the launch of the next generation iPhone this summer.

Apple iPhone Enhancements To Help Drive Growth, Says Barclays

(EE Times)

The Barclays Capital tech research team detailed channel checks and related findings from a trip to Asia on a conference call with clients yesterday. Barclays believes Apple will likely release a major update to the iPhone and unit sales “could grow 25% in the next quarter and another 55% in the fall due to the new designs. In addition, Apple could sell as many as 1.2 million iPads in the product’s first quarter.”



“Gifting” Feature Now Available In The App Store; Follows Successful iTunes Model

(Appletell)

Apple continues to make smart changes to the iPhone App Store, which benefits everyone – the Company, developers, and users. The latest enhancement allows users to “gift” each other apps; a feature which continues to be extremely successful on iTunes. This ability will likely bring incremental revenue to developers (and Apple) around major holidays.

Take That Amazon! Apple Adds Two More Publishers To iBookstore

(The New York Times)

In a small victory for Apple, the iPad has locked in another publisher, Perseus Books (the largest independent publisher), to use its pricing model for selling e-books. Perseus will set a price for e-books (likely $13 or $15 for new books) with a revenue share of 30% (Apple) and 70% (Perseus). Given the history in eBook pricing disputes, Jay Yarrow at Business Insider asks “what will Amazon do?”

Apple And Acer Thriving On Opposite Ends Of The PC Market, Middle Is Hosed

(The New Yorker)

James Surowiecki at The New Yorker takes a look at two polarising, yet successful, business strategies in the PC market. Target the high-end and users who will pay for quality and a “better” product, like Apple. Or go after the “good-enough revolution” where users pay less for “adequate” quality. Surowiecki notices, “While the high and low ends are thriving, the middle of the market is in trouble.”

