Apple Investor: Is The Big Verizon Announcement Coming Tomorrow?

Photo: Associated Press

There Is No Stopping AAPL

AAPL shares closed up again Tuesday, ending the session at $239.54 (20x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 19x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow). Upcoming catalysts include details on iPhone OS 4 tomorrow; March quarter results (likely the third week in April); March NPD data on Mac unit sales; and the physical launch of the next generation iPhone this summer (with the potential for the Verizon iPhone).Is There, Or Isn’t There A Verizon iPhone Coming? (The Unofficial Apple Weblog)

After rejecting the iPhone nearly three years ago (big mistake), Verizon wants in. After the Wall Street Journal ran a report that Apple was in the process of manufacturing a CDMA phone to use on the Verizon network, Verizon CEO, Ivan Seidenberg, confirmed that Verizon is interested in offering the iPhone. Of course that could mean anything from an impending deal in the works to no talks occurring at all. Some analysts expect that the Verizon announcement will be made as early as tomorrow. Whenever the launch, it would behoove Apple to get on the biggest U.S. network as Google’s Nexus One should be coming to Verizon any minute now.



Chase Shelled Out $1 Million For NY Times App; Good News For iAd (TBI Research)

Chase paid about $1 million for it’s New York Times iPad App sponsorship, which incorporates a number of different types of inventory, 100% share-of-voice, and some interactive features. This figure is respectable given that it’s to sponsor an App that no one has seen yet, on a new and unproven device (however, it won’t save the New York Times). It is certainly a good signal for Apple, which is rumoured to be unveiling it’s mobile advertising platform, iAd, with the iPhone OS 4 announcement tomorrow.

What Does It Cost To Make An iPad? About The Same As The iPhone (CNN Money)

Aaron Vronkos at Rapidrepair.com disassembled his 32GB iPad to determine how much it costs to build one. The battery is about $6 to $7, the LCD screen is around $20, the digitizer between $10 to $12, and NAND flash storage for the 16GB is in the $15 to $16 range. The A4, Apple’s proprietary processor, could cost the company anywhere from $25 to $50. Overall, there are 150 different components and Aaron believes the cost estimate for the iPad is essentially in-line with that of the iPhone 3GS (this would amount to about a 50% gross margin at current prices). If Aaron is right, the 32GB iPhone 3GS retails for $299 while the cheapest iPad sells for $499 so iPad pricing has room to fall.

“Apple Is A Schizophrenic Company;” A Revolutionary Of The Establishment (Slate)

Tim Wu at Slate takes a look at how its two fundamentally different founders have moulded Apple into the company we know today. Steve Wozniak created a personal computing, anti-establishment company based on open standards. Starting with the closed standards of the Mac and now on to the iPad ecosystem, “the company he once built now, officially, no longer exists.” The company that remains carries the vision of Steve Jobs; “the businessman and the dealmaker…but hardly the founding genius of Apple computers.” That “businessman” has taken the company from virtual bankruptcy to nearly the largest company in the U.S.

