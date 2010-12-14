Apple Investing In New Plant That Will Build LCD Screens For iPhones

UPDATE: Looks like Apple is investing in Sharp’s plant, not Toshiba.

Original: Apple is going to invest in a new Toshiba plant opening in Japan to (mostly) build LCD panels for iPhones, Reuters reports.

The factory will cost around $1.19 billion. There’s no word on how much Apple will be investing.

This is a smart use of Apple’s cash. The only thing that can hold it back is not being able to manufacture enough iPhones to meet demand.

