Apple may be about to change how the iPhone charges

Apple is investigating wireless charging for the iPhone and iPad, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The technology could be included in phones and tablets by next year and would allow devices to be charged at a longer distance than current power mats — a wireless solution currently used by some phones.

Apple is working to overcome some of the technical challenges that come with wireless charging, including safety and a loss of power over a longer distance, according to the report.

Apple has previously denied it was investigating wireless charging when it introduced the Lightning cable, the last update to how the iPhone and iPad received power.

Apple is said to be developing the technology in-house, but other manufacturers, such as Samsung and LG, already have phones on the market using wireless charging technology. However, many of these require the phone to be in contact with a power mat.

Bloomberg claims Apple will introduce the technology into phones and tablets in 2017, meaning the iPhone 7s may be the first device with the technology.

The iPhone 7, which is expected in September this year, will likely include a new, thinner design and iOS 10, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

