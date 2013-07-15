Apple Plans To Investigate Reports That A Woman Was Shocked To Death By Her iPhone 5

Apple plans to investigate reports that a Chinese woman was shocked to death by her iPhone 5.



The news comes from statements an Apple spokesperson made to the Hong Kong-based publication South China Morning Post. We’ve reached out to Apple for confirmation, and we will update if the company responds.

The woman was reportedly killed from an electric shock when she picked up her iPhone 5 to make a call while it was still plugged in.

The story spread like crazy throughout Chinese social media sites like Weibo, but we still don’t have confirmation that it’s true. All we know for sure is that the story caught the attention of Apple.

