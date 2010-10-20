Here's How Apple Is Invading The Enterprise

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple continues to push deeper into the enterprise market, especially with its portable gadgets, the iPhone and iPad.On the company’s earnings call yesterday, Apple revealed:



More than 80% of Fortune 500 companies are deploying or piloting the iPhone, up from 60% before Apple shipped the iPhone 4 this past summer.

More than 65% of Fortune 100 companies are already deploying or piloting the iPad, which only went on sale on April.

iPad interest from businesses came “much to my surprise,” Apple CEO Steve Jobs said. “We haven’t pushed it real hard in business, and it’s being grabbed out of our hands.”

What’s the iPad being used for in the enterprise? Not as much of a laptop or desktop PC replacement as a new, different device, it seems.

Jobs said, “I talk to people everyday in all kinds of businesses that are using iPads, all the way from Boards of Directors that are shipping iPads around instead of board books, down to nurses and doctors in hospitals and other large and small businesses.”

This goes along with some of the examples we’ve seen in the wild, such as using the iPad as a check-in kiosk at a restaurant or corporate party.

Bigger picture, Apple has two trends working in its favour as it goes up against Microsoft, RIM, and eventually Google in the corporate world:

A shift toward mobility, where Apple is way ahead of the curve with its iPhone and iPad, especially their ability to run custom business apps.

A shift toward corporations letting employees pick which computers they use, which benefits the Mac. (The new MacBook Air, expected to be announced tomorrow, could be a hit for business travellers.)

These trends should continue, which should be good news for Apple, and bad for Microsoft and RIM. Enterprise probably won’t ever become the majority of Apple’s business, but it should be a nice growth driver.

