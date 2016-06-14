Apple will save you from listening to long rambling voicemails

Apple exec Craig Federighi announced a new iPhone feature that will make scanning your voicemails much easier.

The company’s new version of iOS will include voicemail transcriptions, Federighi said on stage at the WWDC conference in San Francisco on Monday.

Instead of listening to long, rambling voicemails, you’ll be able to see text transcriptions of the new messages in your voicemail inbox. That could save a lot of time.

Business Insider first reported that such a feature was in the works back in August.

This is something that Google has offered to users of its Google Voice service for years. But the ability to have audio transcriptions of voicemails directly integrated into the iPhone could be especially useful.

The service will only be as useful as the technology’s speech recognition capabilities. Some of these technologies are famous for making comical mistakes, especially when it comes to recognising and transcribing unfamiliar or difficult names.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.