Apple Introduces New Version Of iTunes, Arrives In October

Steve Kovach
new itunes

Photo: The Verge

As expected, Apple has announced a new version of iTunes.The new version will launch in October (no set date yet) with a fresh new design.

Here are the key features:

  • It has a new edge-to-edge windows design.
  • You can view the top songs on each of your albums based on purchases made by customers in the iTunes store.
  • There’s a “Mini Player” that floats on your desktop and lets you control your music.
  • iCloud integration means you can pick up watching a movie or TV show where you left off on another Apple device like your iPad, Apple TV, or iPhone.
  • The new version will be available in October.

Now check out all the official iPhone 5 specs and details >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple itunes tools-us