Apple Introduces New Version Of iTunes, Arrives In October

Photo: The Verge

As expected, Apple has announced a new version of iTunes.The new version will launch in October (no set date yet) with a fresh new design.



Here are the key features:

It has a new edge-to-edge windows design.

You can view the top songs on each of your albums based on purchases made by customers in the iTunes store.

There’s a “Mini Player” that floats on your desktop and lets you control your music.

iCloud integration means you can pick up watching a movie or TV show where you left off on another Apple device like your iPad, Apple TV, or iPhone.

The new version will be available in October.

Now check out all the official iPhone 5 specs and details >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.