Apple Introduces New Version Of iTunes, Arrives In October

Photo: The Verge
As expected, Apple has announced a new version of iTunes.The new version will launch in October (no set date yet) with a fresh new design.
Here are the key features:
- It has a new edge-to-edge windows design.
- You can view the top songs on each of your albums based on purchases made by customers in the iTunes store.
- There’s a “Mini Player” that floats on your desktop and lets you control your music.
- iCloud integration means you can pick up watching a movie or TV show where you left off on another Apple device like your iPad, Apple TV, or iPhone.
- The new version will be available in October.
