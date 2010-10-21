Apple Introduces New MacBook Airs

As expected, Apple just took the wraps off new MacBook Airs.
They are available online, starting today. Our local store didn’t have them in stock. Two weeks to go, said a rep.
Apple is offering two sizes: 11.6-inches and 13.3-inches. Prices vary from $999 for the cheapest to $1,599 for the most expensive.
None of the laptops have 3G built into them.
Our snap reaction is that these look much better than the last MacBook Air. Unlike that previous model, we think Apple will sell a fair amount of these.
