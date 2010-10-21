Apple Introduces New MacBook Airs

As expected, Apple just took the wraps off new MacBook Airs.



They are available online, starting today. Our local store didn’t have them in stock. Two weeks to go, said a rep.

Apple is offering two sizes: 11.6-inches and 13.3-inches. Prices vary from $999 for the cheapest to $1,599 for the most expensive.

None of the laptops have 3G built into them.

Our snap reaction is that these look much better than the last MacBook Air. Unlike that previous model, we think Apple will sell a fair amount of these.

Steve Jobs introduced it saying, what would happen if a MacBook hooked up with an iPad? He listed everything they've learned from the iPad... Here it is... Super thin, just like the last one. This provides some scale, unless that's a giant hand. Here it is closed And here it is open Here's the multi-gesture trackpad Jobs says it has instant on. Look at those all the big batteries in it. It gives it 30 hours of standby time, but just 7 hours of wireless web. Macbook Air has the unibody construction Two models, two different weights. This is the price for the cheapest model. And here's an overview for all prices. Here's a pic from Apple's site of the two laptops side by side.

