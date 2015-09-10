Apple just quickly unveiled a new iPad mini

Apple introduced a new larger iPad during its big event on Wednesday, but it also quickly unveiled a new version of the smaller iPad mini, which will be dubbed the iPad mini 4.

Apple didn’t spend much time discussing the iPad mini 4 other than to show off its price and to say that it packs the power of the iPad Air 2.

The iPad mini 4 will cost $US399, which is the same price as the previous iPad mini 3 model.

Interestingly, the iPad mini 3 has now disappeared from Apple’s product line up, at least according to the chart that Apple showed on stage. Meanwhile, the iPad mini 2 will now be available for $US269, which is $US30 less than its previous $US299 price tag.

We will update this post with more details and specs as Apple provides them.

