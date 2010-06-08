Apple Introduces FaceTime Video Chat For iPhone 4

Photo: Associated Press

Steve Jobs just took the wraps off video chating for iPhone 4. The video chat service is called FaceTime.For now it is only iPhone 4 to iPhone 4. It’s also only on WiFi, but Steve says Apple is working with the carriers to get it on wireless.



iPhone 4 has a front facing camera that can be used for video chatting. However, Steve also said it switches from front camera to back camera automatically. (We’re assuming he means if you swing the phone around.)

Apple is working towards making FaceTime an open video standard so it will work across a variety of platforms.

See Also: SAI live blog of the iPhone 4 unveiling

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.