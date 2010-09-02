Apple Introduces A Social Network: Ping

Apple just unveiled a social network based on music, built right into iTunes called Ping.



Steve Jobs says “It’s for social music discovery. You can follow people and be followed on Ping.”

He compared it to Facebook and Twitter. You can see what your friends are listening to. You can also follow artists and pick up on what’s new from the artists.

This is really bad news for MySpace, which is trying to rebuild itself around music.

Ping looks pretty neat. Will Apple’s crack at social will go better than Google’s?

Our initial feeling is scepticism. Do you want another social network your life? Let us know.

See Also: LIVE ANALYSIS: Apple’s iPod And iTV Event

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.