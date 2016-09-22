Apple is interested in buying a company that makes self-balancing motorbikes

Apple has been talking to Lit Motors, a startup that makes funky looking self-balancing motorbikes, about an acquisition, according to a New York Times report from Daisuke Wakabayashi and Brian Chen.

The news comes after The Financial Times reported that Apple approached supercar maker McLaren about a strategic investment or acquisition. McLaren denied it is in acquisition talks with Apple in a statement to Business Insider, though it has yet to deny that previous talks happened.

Apple is working on a top-secret automotive project called Project Titan, as has been widely reported. However, it is unclear if Apple wants to build a car of its own or plans to partner with an established car company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.