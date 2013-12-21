Apple Files Patent That Could Make Its Maps App Better

It’s no secret that Apple’s mapping app isn’t quite up to snuff. When Google Maps debuted for the iPhone almost exactly a year ago, 10 million people downloaded it within 48 hours. Apple’s mapping can’t compare to Google’s.

However, a newly published patent reveals that the company has some ideas on the table.

Apple’s “Interactive Map,” which we noticed thanks to Apple Insider, would introduce a layering system to allow users to dynamically adjust and view different categories — like nearby businesses, general points of interest, or the weather — over the standard map. Users could select a combination of layers to create a customised map.

You could also get more information about locations listed on the map. For example, if you tapped a restaurant showing up on your map, you could get information about its menu or hours of operation.

Here’s an image from the filing:

Of course, this is only a patent filing, meaning that Apple won’t necessarily ever create the Interactive Map. But it does give us an insight into Apple’s thinking and makes it clear that the company is trying to improve its struggling maps app.

