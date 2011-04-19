Former iOS Developer Says Apple Is Intensely Focused On Gaming

By James Brightman



iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad are all huge right now and games continue to be one of the most popular uses for these devices. Graeme Devine is the former iOS games guru who oversaw the titles for Apple until last December (he now has his own studio GRL Games). Devine knows a thing or two about Apple’s gaming plans from the inside, and IndustryGamers asked him about it recently.

After a pause, he said he “can’t talk so much about that” and laughed, but he went on to note that Apple is indeed serious about the games space. The impression that Apple just creates its hardware and doesn’t pay attention to the games industry is wrong, he told us.

“Apple is clearly focused on gaming. A lot of people say Apple doesn’t get gaming, but Apple has probably the most popular gaming device on the planet right now, and that doesn’t happen by accident,” Devine stated. “Apple is intensely focused on gaming and intensely aware of it. Every ad for the iPod Touch only shows games; no running music.”

He continued, “Game centre is a start, but Apple never puts anything out and says, ‘OK, now we’re done.’ They only progress that software on, and that’s only going to expand up. I think if you look at the array of Apple between moving some of the iOS stuff onto the desktop, the Apple TV with Airplay, and the iPad and the iPhone, these things are converging. That’s exciting for game developers, I think.”

Apple TV in particular presents an intriguing opportunity, and we’ve heard analysts tell us in the past, that it could easily become the next games console, where you access the App Store from your living room HDTV. It would be pretty easy for Apple to stuff some iPad 2 tech into the Apple TV to make a more high-end system.

Devine, of course, wouldn’t reveal anything, but he seemed jazzed about the idea, which he said “would be crazy cool.”

