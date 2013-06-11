In A Snub To Google, Apple Has Made Bing The Default Search Engine For Siri In iOS 7

Eddy Cue

When iOS arrives on devices this fall, iPhone and iPad users that ask Siri to look for a nearby bar or sushi restaurant will be getting their search results from Bing instead of Google.



Apple has made Microsoft Bing the default search engine for Siri in iOS 7.

When Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services mentioned the use of Bing at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, the news sent murmurs through the crowd.

Siri users can still specify searches using Google if they want, but if they don’t indicate a preference, Bing will be used by default. Siri’s new integrated web search also delivers results from Wikipedia and Twitter.

Apple isn’t ditching Google entirely—Google is still the default search engine in the Safari mobile browser in iOS—but this could be a step in that direction.

In a Monday blog post, Derrick Connell, Microsoft’s VP of Bing, described the integration as “an exciting new chapter in Bing’s collaboration with Apple.”

This obviously isn’t the first time that Apple has snubbed Google. In iOS 6, Apple tried to nix Google Maps.

Microsoft hasn’t always been impressed by Siri, however.

In November 2011, a month after Apple introduced Siri, Microsoft Chief Research and Strategy Officer Craig Mundie claimed that Microsoft had been offering Siri-like tech for more than a year in Windows Phone. He was talking about Microsoft’s TellMe speech recognition tech.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.