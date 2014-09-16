Here's How Apple Came Up With The Apple Watch

Business Insider The Apple Watch comes out of an unexpected product.

Less than a week after Apple unveiled the Apple Watch, we’re learning about how the tech goliath came up with its newest product category.

The Apple Watch was inspired by the 2010 iPod Nano, according to the New York Times’ Brian X. Chen.

“The watch, according to a former Apple designer, had its origin with a tiny iPod Nano Touch, introduced in 2010,” writes Chen. “People attached a strap to the minuscule media player, and wore it on their wrist, listening to music while jogging.”

Chen is talking about the 6th-generation iPod Nano, which had a tiny square face resembling the Apple Watch sans a strap. It looked like this:

People soon realised that one could make a DIY-smartwatch by slapping a band on the Nano. The result is something very closely resembling the Apple Watch:

Business Insider From left: A 6th gen iPod Nano attached to a band, and an Apple Watch.

Apple has clearly made an effort to burnish the Apple Watch with a luxurious face, but the genesis of their smartwatch is completely evident.

