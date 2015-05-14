Apple is bringing back parts of its long-dead 'Ping' social network for its new streaming service

Apple is going to include features salvaged from its dead social network Ping in its new streaming service, 9to5Mac reports.

The new beta version of iOS, Apple’s mobile operating system, accidentally included an option in settings that refers to “Artist Activity” in the music app. 9to5Mac says that the setting is a clue to social network features in Apple’s streaming service.

Apple’s streaming service, which is reportedly named “Apple Music,” will let musicians communicate with their fans by posting samples of tracks, photo, videos and also tour dates.

Fans will be able to like and comment on posts, but won’t be able to create their own profiles. That’s a big difference from Apple’s previous attempt to build a social network.

Apple launched a social network called Ping in 2010, and Steve Jobs called it “sort of like Facebook and Twitter meet iTunes.” But Ping never took off, and Apple shut it down in 2012.

Jeff Sayre What Ping used to look like.

Ping was a rare failure for Apple. It prides itself on building features that users flock to, but people simply didn’t care about Ping. Apple is having another go at building a social network for musicians, but there’s no telling whether it’s going to fare any better this time around.

