Apple In Talks With News Corp, CBS, And Disney For 99-Cent TV Show Rentals

Apple is in “advanced” talks with News Corp. to offer 99-cent TV show rentals via iTunes, Bloomberg reports.



CBS and Disney are also in talks with Apple, according to Bloomberg.

But no mention of NBC, which has sparred over iTunes pricing with Apple in the past, and is about to become part of Comcast, the largest U.S. cable company, which has no interest in seeing Apple TV succeed.

One interesting point in the article is that Apple has reportedly given up on its plans to create a $30/month subscription TV service, which would at least appear to be a cable competitor. Now that all the networks are trying to please the cable companies, hoping for retransmission fees over cable pipes, we could see how that would have been a non-starter. (Plus, Fox, NBC, and ABC all want to push their own online subscription service, Hulu Plus.)

The new TV show rentals will be a cornerstone of Apple’s new $99 Apple TV gadget, which could be announced as soon as next month. The cheaper device is a follow-up to the original Apple TV, introduced in 2007, which has been an uncharacteristic dud for Apple. (Ahead of its time, too expensive, etc.)

