Apple In Talks To Buy Music Site Lala

Apple is in talks to buy music site Lala, Bloomberg reports, citing two sources. CNET’s Greg Sandoval reports the same thing, citing two sources, adding that talks are “very advanced” and that only a final agreement needs to be signed.

Lala lets you listen to music for free on the Web, and buy cheap, Web-based versions of albums.

For example, you can buy “Ocean Eyes” by Owl City as a “Web album” for $1.08 on Lala, as MP3s for $7.49 on Lala, or $9.99 on iTunes.

We’re not sure why Apple could be buying Lala, if the report is true. Maybe Apple wants to beef up its music service on the Web. Maybe it wants to add the “Web album” feature to iTunes. Or maybe Lala has some key employees or technology that Apple wants. We’d love to hear your take.

One industry source with years of experience in the digital music business is very surprised by the apparent deal. “I would be completely shocked,” he says. “None of the licenses are transferrable (not that Apple has a hard time getting licenses). Why would they buy it? Again, I’d be shocked.”

No terms known, and talks are still in progress, say Bloomberg’s Adam Satariano and Connie Guglielmo.

