rumour: Apple In Talks To Buy German TV Maker Loewe

Apple has made an offer to buy a small German TV manufacturer called Loewe, Daniel Dilger of AppleInsider has heard.



Loewe makes high-end TVs and speakers.

Dilger describes this as an unconfirmed rumour, but he has some specific details:

Apple has offered $87 million euros for the company (about $112 million U.S.)

Loewe is owned in part by Sharp (29%) and LaCie (11%).

Loewe makes some slick looking TVs and speakers. But Apple isn’t known for buying its way into new hardware categories, so it’s not immediately clear what Apple would gain from this acquisition.

Anyone know Loewe’s product line well enough to have ideas?

Here’s a picture of a super-cool Loewe transparent concept TV, called the Invisio >

