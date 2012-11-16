There's A rumour Out There That Apple's Super Sexy New iMac Won't Be Ready This Year

Photo: Apple

File this one under: Something to watch.There’s a rumour from a French Apple site, via Apple Insider, we’ve never heard of that Apple won’t have its super thin new iMac ready to ship until the start of 2013.



That would mean Apple is going to miss the entire holiday season. Luckily for Apple it’s not dependent on Mac sales to get by. Still, this would be bad.

The reason it makes some sense is that the new iMacs are very hard to make. Apple had to create a new manufacturing process to get the computer to be so thin. And on the company’s earnings call, Tim Cook warned there would be a “significant shortage” of iMacs.

We suppose none would qualify as “significant.”

We haven’t seen the report corroborated anywhere else, so like we said, file it under, “Something to watch.”

