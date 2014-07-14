Apple's ICloud Email Is Down

iCloud Mail, Apple’s free service that lets you send, receive, and organise your email across all of your computers or devices, is currently experiencing an outage.

The outage, which Apple says is currently affecting “0.1% of users,” has lasted since approximately 12:00 a.m. ET. When users try to access their iCloud Mail, they may receive the following notification:

Apple’s system status page also confirms the iCloud Mail outage, and shows a brief timeline of the outage.

We’ve reached out to Apple to learn more about the outage and when users can expect service to return. We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.

