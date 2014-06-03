Apple Just Unveiled A Potential Dropbox-Killer

Apple just showed off iCloud Drive, its new cloud-based storage system, at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Similar to Dropbox, iCloud Drive lets you store and access all of your files from any computer.

iCloud Drive also boasts a relatively similar interface to Dropbox and Google Drive. You can sort and organise your files as needed. Each app — be that Keynote, Numbers, or Pages — has its own folder.

Once you sync up your files, you can access them from other Mac computers, as well as iOS devices. Bonus: iCloud Drive will even work for Windows.

There’s still no word on exact pricing, but we bet it will be more expensive than Dropbox and Google Drive, given that the original iCloud costs more for storage than its competitors.

