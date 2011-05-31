Steve Jobs Will Reveal "iCloud" Next Week At Apple's Big Developers Conference

Steve Jobs will be delivering a keynote address to start Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference, Apple just announced.



Jobs is still not working at Apple on a full-time basis due to health issues, so it’s good to know he’s feeling well enough to deliver another big keynote. (He revealed iPad 2 earlier this year.)

Apple says Jobs and other execs will be talking about iOS 5, the next version of its iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch software.

It also says we will hear about something called, “iCloud,” which could be a revamped version of its MobileMe software, as well as its web-based music service.

Here’s the release:

Apple® CEO Steve Jobs and a team of Apple executives will kick off the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote address on Monday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. At the keynote, Apple will unveil its next generation software – Lion, the eighth major release of Mac OS® X; iOS 5, the next version of Apple’s advanced mobile operating system which powers the iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®; and iCloud®, Apple’s upcoming cloud services offering.

WWDC will feature more than 100 technical sessions presented by Apple engineers. Mac® developers will see and learn how to develop world-class Mac OS X Lion applications using its latest technologies and capabilities. Mobile developers will be able to explore the latest innovations and capabilities of iOS and learn how to greatly enhance the functionality, performance and design of their apps. All developers can bring their code to the labs and work with Apple engineers.

