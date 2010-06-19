Apple On The Cusp Of Crushing Amazon Kindle Platform

Amazon’s stock has been down this year, as investors worry about the threat of Apple’s iPad to the long term health of the company’s media business.



Citi analyst Mark Mahaney put out a report this morning tackling some of the dilemmas for Amazon in the eBook market.

While Mark tries to be positive about the Kindle vs. iPad debate, his note can’t make investors feel good.

His conclusion: “Kindle currently enjoys a price and selection advantage over the iBook platform,” though he warns, “it’s hard to see why the gap won’t narrow over time.”

Mark analysed Kindle and iBooks, using the New York Times best sellers list. Here’s the bullet points of his analysis:

88% of NYT fiction/non-fiction best sellers are available on Kindle versus 63% for iBooks.

The average price for eBooks on Kindle is $11.23 versus $12.31 for iBooks, a 10% advantage for Amazon.

All totaled, 50% of NYT fiction/non-fiction best sellers are available for both.

Of that, 80% of the books are the same price on each platform.

The 20% that are cheaper on Kindle are cheaper by an average of 11%.

If iBooks is almost as good as Kindle today on price and selection, imagine where it will be in a year.

Further, in a year, there will be more iPads (not to mention all the iPhones and iPod touches with iBooks) in the market than Kindles. Every time an iPad owner opens the App Store for the first time, Apple suggests downloading iBooks. Thus, iBooks will become the de facto eBook application for iPad owners.

Some will find the Kindle app, but if Amazon is barely offering a price or selection advantage, then what’s the point?

