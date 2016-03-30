Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Ginni Rometty, others are asking North Carolina to repeal its 'discriminatory' law

One day after Georgia Governor Nathan Deal agreed to veto a bill that critics said would have encouraged discrimination against gay people, a similar fight in North Carolina has ramped up.

On Tuesday, over 80 CEOs and business leaders signed an open letter asking North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory to repeal a controversial law passed last week.

Signatures included Apple CEO Tim Cook, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and, naturally, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who has been the Silicon Valley point-person speaking out against state-level laws that negatively impact the LGBT community.

The law, which was passed by North Carolina’s legislature in a one-day session and immediately signed into law by the governor, has been called a “national embarrassment” by North Carolina’s attorney general.

The law was in reaction to a regulation passed by the city of Charlotte that allowed transgender people to use bathrooms based on their gender identity. The new state law requires people to use the bathrooms based on their biological sex.

But it goes beyond regulating bathroom use and prevents local governments from passing regulations that eliminate discrimination based on sexual orientation or identity, according to a lawsuit that’s already been filed by the ACLU

.

The business community, particularly the tech community, and Hollywood are up in arms about the law.

Here’s the letter:

Dear Governor McCrory, We write with concerns about legislation you signed into law last week, HB 2, which has overturned protections for LGBT people and sanctioned discrimination across North Carolina. Put simply, HB 2 is not a bill that reflects the values of our companies, of our country, or even the overwhelming majority of North Carolinians. We are disappointed in your decision to sign this discriminatory legislation into law. The business community, by and large, has consistently communicated to lawmakers at every level that such laws are bad for our employees and bad for business. This is not a direction in which states move when they are seeking to provide successful, thriving hubs for business and economic development. We believe that HB 2 will make it far more challenging for businesses across the state to recruit and retain the nation’s best and brightest workers and attract the most talented students from across the nation. It will also diminish the state’s draw as a destination for tourism, new businesses, and economic activity. Discrimination is wrong and we believe it has no place in North Carolina or anywhere in our country. As companies that pride ourselves on being inclusive and welcoming to all, we strongly urge you and the leadership of North Carolina’s legislature to repeal this law in the upcoming legislative session. Sincerely, Karen Appleton, Senior Vice President, Box Brandee Barker, Cofounder, The Pramana Collective Marc Benioff, CEO, Salesforce Chip Bergh, President and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co. Michael Birch, Founder, Blab Ed Black, President and CEO, Computer & Communications Industry Association Nathan Blecharczyk, Cofounder and CTO, Airbnb Steven R. Boal, CEO, Quotient Technology Inc. Lorna Borenstein, CEO, Grokker Brad Brinegar, Chairman and CEO, McKinney Lloyd Carney, CEO, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. Brian Chesky, CEO, Airbnb Ron Conway, Founder and Co-Managing Partner, SV Angel Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Dean Debnam, Chairman and CEO, Workplace Options Jack Dorsey, CEO, Square and Twitter David Ebersman, Cofounder and CEO, Lyra Health Jared Fliesler, General Partner, Matrix Partners Joe Gebbia, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer, Airbnb Jason Goldberg, CEO, Pepo Alan King, President and COO, Workplace Options Kristen Koh Goldstein, CEO, BackOps Mitchell Gold, co-founder and chair-man, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams John H. Graham IV, President and CEO, American Society of Association Executives Logan Green, CEO, Lyft Paul Graham, Founder, Y Combinator David Hassell, CEO, 15Five Charles H. Hill III, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Human Resources, Pfizer Inc. Reid Hoffman, Chairman, LinkedIn Robert Hohman, Cofounder & CEO, Glassdoor Drew Houston, CEO, Dropbox Chad Hurley, Cofounder, YouTube Dave Imre, Partner and CEO, IMRE Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO, MongoDB Laurene Powell Jobs, President, Emerson Collective Cecily Joseph, VP Corporate Responsibility and Chief Diversity Officer, Symantec Corporation David Karp, Founder and CEO, Tumblr Travis Katz, Founder and CEO, Gogobot Brian Krzanich, CEO, Intel Joshua Kushner, Managing Partner, Thrive Capital Max Levchin, CEO, Affirm Dion Lim, CEO, NextLesson Shan-lyn Ma, CEO, Zola Marissa Mayer, President and CEO, Yahoo Melody McCloskey, CEO, StyleSeat Douglas Merrill, CEO, Zestfinance Dyke Messinger, President and CEO, Power Curbers Inc. Hari Nair, Vice President and General Manager, Orbitz.com & CheapTickets.com Michael Natenshon, CEO, Marine Layer Alexi G. Nazem, Cofounder and CEO, Nomad Health Laurie J. Olson, EVP, Strategy, Portfolio and Commercial Operations, Pfizer Inc. Bob Page, Founder and CEO, Replacements, Ltd. Michelle Peluso, Strategic Advisor and former CEO, Gilt Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google Mark Pincus, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zynga Hosain Rahman, CEO, Jawbone Bill Ready, CEO, Braintree Evan Reece, CEO, Liftopia Stan Reiss, General Partner, Matrix Partners John Replogle, CEO, Seventh Generation Virginia M. Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO, IBM Corporation Dan Rosensweig, CEO, Chegg Kevin P. Ryan, Founder and Chairman, Alleycorp Bijan Sabet, General Partner, Spark Capital Julie Samuels, President, Engine George A. Scangos, PhD, CEO, Biogen Dan Schulman, President and CEO, PayPal Adam Shankman, Director and Producer Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, Consumer Technology Association David A. Shaywitz, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, DNAnexus Ben Silbermann, CEO, Pinterest Brad Smith, President and Chief Legal Officer, Microsoft Arne Sorenson, President and CEO, Marriott International David Spector, Cofounder, ThirdLove Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO, Yelp Bret Taylor, CEO, Quip Todd Thibodeaux, CEO, CompTIA David Tisch, Managing Partner, BoxGroup Nirav Tolia, Cofounder and CEO, Nextdoor Kevin A. Trapani, President and CEO, The Redwood Groups Ken Wasch, President, Software & Information Industry Association Bob & Harvey Weinstein, Co-Founders and Co-Chairmen, The Weinstein Company Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Facebook

