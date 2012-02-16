Apple Is Still Trying To Figure Out How To Keep People Excited About iAds

Photo: AP

Apple has cut the price of a minimum buy for iAds down to $100,000, Kunur Patel at AdAge reports.Previously, the minimum buy was $300,000. (Before that it was $500,000 and before that it was $1 million.)



Apple’s iAd burst out of the gate with a lot of hype. It has since cooled. Apple has not reinvented the mobile ad industry like some had hoped it would.

