Apple Looking To Charge 10X The Normal Amount For iAds

Apple is pitching its iAds to marketers around the country, the Wall Street Journal reports.Like all things with Apple, the iAds have a hefty premium. Apple is saying it wants $1 million for ad buys, when a normal campaign would cost $100,000 to $200,000.



Like all things Apple, the ads are supposed to look good and grab people’s attention. Advertisers are interested.

Here’s all the pertinent details about the iAds, via WSJ:

Apple wants to charge $1 million this year for ads on its iPod Touches and iPhones (We assume iPad is in there, too, but the Journal doesn’t mention it).

If your company wants to be one of the first companies to participate in the iAds, it could cost as much as $10 million.

Advertisers usually only spend $100,000-$200,000 for similar deals.

In the first few months Apple will build the ads itself, just to make sure they work well. Later on Apple will have a developer kit for ad agencies so they can build ads on their own.

Apple will sell and serve the ads, keeping 40% of the revenue. Developers that use iAds in their apps get 60% of the revenue.

Every time a user sees a banner ad from Apple, it will charge advertisers a penny. If the user taps the banner and the full ad expands Apple charges $2. Large ad buys would reach $1 million from the taps and views.

Apple says users spend 30 minutes a day using apps. Apple has sold 85 million iPods and iPhones.

Marketers can target ads based on people’s iTunes download history. Apple will serve different ads if you download financial applications, heavy metal music, or gaming applications.

Ads can also target based on location, but not ultra specifically. Think New York City, not 119 5th Ave., New York City.

