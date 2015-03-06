Apple will make it easier for advertisers to target individuals with mobile ads using iAd

Apple will revamp its iAd division by taking a page out of Facebook’s playbook, according to The Information’s Amir Efrati.

Apple executives at this week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, told Efrati that Apple will soon let third-party companies help advertisers target their ads to specific users, like they can on Facebook. Data like phone numbers and email addresses will be used for targeting, according to the report.

Right now, advertisers pay as much as $US10 for an app install ad on iAd, versus a a maximum of $US5 for Facebook app installs, The Information says.

Steve Jobs initially had grand visions for iAd, but the platform hasn’t been one of Apple’s smash successes. Apple’s mobile ads were initially too expensive, so advertisers went elsewhere.

More recently Apple has attempted to revitalize its ad business by introducing automated buying and selling.

Even with the renewed focus, iAd may never be an integral part of Apple’s business. Tim Cook’s privacy letter from last September stated that Apple’s goal is to make amazing products, not collect information about its users.

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.